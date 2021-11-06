Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

COF stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.