Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

