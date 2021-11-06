Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.40.

Shares of BIP.UN stock opened at C$74.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The firm has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of C$60.35 and a 12 month high of C$74.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

