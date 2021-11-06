Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 272,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,521. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

