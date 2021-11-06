Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. Brunswick has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

