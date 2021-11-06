BSC Station Trading Up 45.9% This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $3.69 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

