BTMX Market Capitalization Achieves $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

