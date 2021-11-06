Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $86.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.