Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 35748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,861,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,673,000 after purchasing an additional 690,919 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

