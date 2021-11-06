Burency (BUY) Hits Market Cap of $11.77 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.