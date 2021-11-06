Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

