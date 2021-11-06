Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 580,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

