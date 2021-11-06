California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 27,985 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Oak Street Health worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,910 shares of company stock worth $35,269,695 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

