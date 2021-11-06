California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

