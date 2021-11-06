California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

