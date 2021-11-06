California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,196 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in NOV by 639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 99,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NOV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

