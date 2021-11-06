California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,448 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ingredion worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $98.23 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.64. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

