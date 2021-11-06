California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,084 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.99 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.