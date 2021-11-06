California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,379 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.