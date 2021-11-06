Canaccord Genuity Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $30.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 83,359,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

