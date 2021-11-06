Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$79.50

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$79.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

