Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 35,314 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 146.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.57 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

