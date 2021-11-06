Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 75,067 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,877.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.