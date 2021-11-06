Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $9.22 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 816,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lufax by 55,150.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lufax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 96,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

