Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR opened at $68.91 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

