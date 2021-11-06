Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,167 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after buying an additional 155,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after buying an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after buying an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after buying an additional 849,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after buying an additional 966,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.