Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $78,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

LVS stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

