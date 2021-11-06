Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cango by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. 174,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,722. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

