Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of CGC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

