Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.72.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.