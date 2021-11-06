Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

