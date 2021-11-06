Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

