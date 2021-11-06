CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$7.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 272,110 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The firm has a market cap of C$591.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. Research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

