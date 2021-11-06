Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, iA Financial lowered Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.95. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

