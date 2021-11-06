Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

CPTP stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

