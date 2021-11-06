Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.08

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 420142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.