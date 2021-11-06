Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$295.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. NBF decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark restated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$187.96.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

