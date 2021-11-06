CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $154.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

