CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.33

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.33 and last traded at $148.12, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

