Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

CVNA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,264. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.17. Carvana has a one year low of $182.06 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.81% of Carvana worth $1,983,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

