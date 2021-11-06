Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $290.92 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $290.92 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00084037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.39 or 1.03322309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.36 or 0.07287287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,457,235,449 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,002,894 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.