Castleark Management LLC Decreases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,357,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

EEFT stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

