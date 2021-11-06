Castleark Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.30% of Itron worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

