Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 101,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $189.04 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

