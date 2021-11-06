Castleark Management LLC Sells 38,070 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

