Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,350 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Brink’s worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

