Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.76 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

