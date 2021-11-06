Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $170.85 and a one year high of $272.76.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.