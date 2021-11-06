CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

CBIZ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

