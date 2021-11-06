CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.73

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.36, with a volume of 8347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,468 shares of company stock valued at $62,768,346. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.