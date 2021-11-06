CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.73

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.36, with a volume of 8347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.
In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,468 shares of company stock valued at $62,768,346. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
